Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs MVI For Bribery In Nagpur

A Motor Vehicle Inspector in Nagpur, who had previously reported corruption within the RTO, has been arrested in a bribery case after being found involved in illegal money collection at a border checkpost, highlighting ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

Key Points Motor Vehicle Inspector Sajan Shende, who previously reported RTO corruption, was arrested in a bribery case in Nagpur.

Shende was allegedly involved in illegal money collection at the Khursapar RTO border checkpost.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) initiated an investigation after a truck owner complained about a Rs 500 bribe demand.

Praveen Baburao Gaidhane allegedly demanded the bribe, with Shende's encouragement, leading to both arrests.

ACB recovered Rs 47,000 in cash from the checkpost, and both accused face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A motor vehicle inspector (MVI) who had earlier approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging corruption by some RTO officials has been caught in a bribery case in Nagpur, the ACB said.

Sajan Shaligramji Shende (50), a MVI posted with Nagpur Rural Regional Transport Office (RTO), was allegedly found involved in collecting money illegally at the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border checkpost at Khursapar in Nagpur.

MVI Accused of Corruption After Alleging Graft

On March 30, a delegation of 20 MVIs, including Shende, had submitted a memorandum to the ACB office in Nagpur alleging corruption within the RTO by a section of officers. During an investigation conducted by the ACB after receiving a complaint, Shende himself was allegedly found involved in corruption at the border check post, as per the anti-graft agency.

Bribery Complaint Leads to Arrests

A truck owner approached the ACB on June 10, alleging that officials and private persons working under their authority at the Khursapar RTO checkpost had taken a bribe of Rs 500 for allowing his vehicle to pass through the checkpoint. Since he had to cross the same border checkpoint again, he feared that another bribe would be demanded and therefore lodged a complaint with the ACB.

During the inquiry on Thursday, it was found that a person, Praveen Baburao Gaidhane (50), allegedly demanded Rs 500 from the complainant for clearing the truck's entry through the checkpost. At that time, Shende was present on duty at the Khursapar border checkpoint, the ACB said.

"Gaidhane accepted a bribe of Rs 500 for passing a truck through the RTO checkpost. The acceptance was encouraged by Motor Vehicle Inspector Sajan Shaligramji Shende," it said. The anti-graft sleuths also recovered Rs 47,000 in cash from the checkpost, the ACB said. Both the accused were taken into custody and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.