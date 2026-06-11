Another vessel with Indian crew comes under attack off Oman

Amid escalating Gulf tensions, the Indian Embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring a vessel incident off Oman's Shinas port, as India confirms the tragic deaths of three Indian seafarers following a US military attack on a commercial vessel.

IMAGE: Three Indian seafarers aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello in US strike on ship off Oman coast Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points The Indian embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring a vessel incident off Oman's Shinas port amidst heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

The Embassy confirmed it is coordinating with local authorities for further details regarding the incident.

This development coincides with the confirmation by India's Shipping Minister of three Indian seafarers' deaths following a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast.

Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off Oman's Shinas port earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said: "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

It did not disclose further details.

The post came around the same time when Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that three Indian seafarers, who were earlier reported missing on Wednesday after a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, were dead.