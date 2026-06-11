HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Another vessel with Indian crew comes under attack off Oman

Another vessel with Indian crew comes under attack off Oman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 14:37 IST

x

Amid escalating Gulf tensions, the Indian Embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring a vessel incident off Oman's Shinas port, as India confirms the tragic deaths of three Indian seafarers following a US military attack on a commercial vessel.

3 Indians killed in US strike on ship off Oman coast

IMAGE: Three Indian seafarers aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello in US strike on ship off Oman coast Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • The Indian embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring a vessel incident off Oman's Shinas port amidst heightened tensions in the Gulf region.
  • The Embassy confirmed it is coordinating with local authorities for further details regarding the incident.
  • This development coincides with the confirmation by India's Shipping Minister of three Indian seafarers' deaths following a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast.

Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off Oman's Shinas port earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said: "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

 

It did not disclose further details.

The post came around the same time when Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that three Indian seafarers, who were earlier reported missing on Wednesday after a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, were dead.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

3 Indian seafarers killed in US strike on ship off Oman coast
3 Indian seafarers killed in US strike on ship off Oman coast
India summons US envoy as ship attacked off Oman coast
India summons US envoy as ship attacked off Oman coast
Indian ship attacked near Oman coast, crew rescued
Indian ship attacked near Oman coast, crew rescued
West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing
West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing
2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships
2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Suhasini Maniratnam pays last respects to veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja1:10

Suhasini Maniratnam pays last respects to veteran...

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam0:58

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO