News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another Pak drone recovered near border in Punjab

Another Pak drone recovered near border in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 26, 2022 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Border Security Force has recovered a drone that flew into India from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday in an area falling under the territorial limits of Rajatal village in Amritsar, they said.

 

The quadcopter was "recovered" from a field near the border fence and a search is on to check if it dropped any consignment in the area, the BSF spokesperson said.

It was not clear if the China-made drone was downed by the firing or if it crashed due to a battery discharge, officials said.

At least three such Pakistani drones were shot down by the border force last week in Punjab.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?
Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?
Pak drone with drugs shot down by BSF women's squad
Pak drone with drugs shot down by BSF women's squad
Another Pak drone shot down along Punjab border
Another Pak drone shot down along Punjab border
Recipe: Neera's Yakhni Pulao
Recipe: Neera's Yakhni Pulao
Easy Pudding Recipes
Easy Pudding Recipes
Rs 62,000 Crore GST Evasion Detected
Rs 62,000 Crore GST Evasion Detected
Videocon founder Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank case
Videocon founder Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Drones extremely dangerous addition to Pak terror'

'Drones extremely dangerous addition to Pak terror'

Pak drone with bombs, grenades shot down in JK

Pak drone with bombs, grenades shot down in JK

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances