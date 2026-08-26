Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, toll rises to 8 this year

The tragic suicide of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant in Kota underscores the severe academic pressure and mental health challenges faced by students in India's competitive coaching hub.

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Key Points A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, reportedly due to stress over her previous exam performance.

The student, Khooshbu Patel, was found by her sister in their rented apartment, with no suicide note recovered.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, which occurred in Landmark City.

This marks the eighth reported case of death by suicide involving a coaching student in Kota since January this year.

The rented apartment's ceiling fan was not fitted with an anti-hanging device, a mandatory guideline for hostel rooms in Kota.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented apartment in Kota, the police said on August 26, Wednesday.

Khooshbu Patel, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time, was found hanging at her apartment in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area after her younger sister, also a coaching student in Kota, returned from classes on Tuesday night.

The police said no suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained. However, Khooshbu was reportedly distressed after scoring around 450 marks in her previous NEET-UG attempt.

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

According to the police, her sister Khushi Patel, who is preparing for the JEE examination, returned to the flat around 9 pm after classes in Jawahar Nagar and found the door locked from inside.

After knocking repeatedly without response, she sought help from friends, security guards and neighbours. A locksmith was called and the door was opened, following which Khooshbu was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said Khooshbu had been preparing for her second NEET attempt and was reportedly under stress over her previous score.

The assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar confirmed that no suicide note was recovered.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Khooshbu's grandfather, Deshraj Patel. Following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family.

Further investigation is underway.

Addressing Student Well-being In Coaching Hubs

The ceiling fan in the rented apartment was not fitted with an anti-hanging device, which is mandatory for hostel rooms under the Kota hostel association's guidelines, the officials said.

This is the eighth reported case of death by suicide involving a coaching student in Kota since January this year.