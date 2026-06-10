HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, meets Assam CM

TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, meets Assam CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 10, 2026 12:50 IST

x

TMC MP Sushmita Dev's resignation from the Rajya Sabha signals potential political realignments and highlights the ongoing internal turmoil within the party following its recent electoral setback in West Bengal.

Sushmita Dev

IMAGE: Sushmita Dev, a former Congress leader, is reportedly considering joining the BJP after meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: @SushmitaDevAITC/X

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Rajya Sabha, marking the second such resignation from the party this week.
  • Her resignation comes amidst growing internal dissent and rebellion within the Trinamool Congress following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
  • A significant number of Trinamool MLAs have already formed a separate group, aligning with the ruling NDA.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the second TMC MP to resign this week.

Dev, a former Congress leader who had joined the TMC a few years ago, met Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan and resigned from the membership of the House.

She is the second MP of the TMC to resign this week. Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had tendered his resignation from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha.

Potential Political Realignment

Sources said Dev is likely to quit the TMC and join the BJP.

She has also met Assam chief minister Humanta Biswa Sarma.

In her resignation letter, she said, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect."

"I convey my sincere gratitude to your excellency, hon'ble deputy chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha," Dev said in the letter to the Chairman. 

The Trinamool Congress is facing a rebellion after its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls, with several party MPs deciding to form a separate group and align with the ruling NDA.

A majority of Trinamool's 80 MLAs have already formed a separate group led by Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Operation Crown Prince and the revolt that split TMC
Operation Crown Prince and the revolt that split TMC
TMC's paradox: Anti-BJP in Kolkata, pro-NDA in New Delhi
TMC's paradox: Anti-BJP in Kolkata, pro-NDA in New Delhi
'Mamata's Comeback Is Impossible'
'Mamata's Comeback Is Impossible'
TMC split reaches LS: 20 MPs form separate bloc, back NDA
TMC split reaches LS: 20 MPs form separate bloc, back NDA
Mamata reaches out to rebels to save TMC from split
Mamata reaches out to rebels to save TMC from split

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

'Asim Munir Giving Orders Like Jallianwala Bagh': Former J-K DGP on PoJK Massacre4:17

'Asim Munir Giving Orders Like Jallianwala Bagh': Former...

Massive Forest Fires Erupt in Rajouri as Heatwave Fuels Devastation3:37

Massive Forest Fires Erupt in Rajouri as Heatwave Fuels...

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange1:02

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO