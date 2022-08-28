News
Rediff.com  » News » Another drug peddler arrested in Sonali Phogat 'murder' case

Another drug peddler arrested in Sonali Phogat 'murder' case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 28, 2022 09:47 IST
The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Accused in the Sonali Phogat murder case taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital before being taken to 10-day custody, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality show Big Boss, died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa.

 

On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.

Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, police earlier said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
CCTV footages show Sonali Phogat's last hours
Brother alleges Sonali Phogat was killed by her aides
'These people tortured me'
CWC meet today to approve Cong prez poll schedule
SA won't panic; can still win England series: Elgar
Smiling Anderson hails 'freak' Stokes after SA rout
Osaka 'very anxious' ahead of US Open
The War Against Coronavirus

Sonali Phogat given methamphetamine drugs: Police

Sonali Phogat case: Goa restaurant owner, peddler held

