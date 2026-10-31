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Another cyclone likely to hit Andhra coast on Nov 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R October 31, 2026 15:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The meteorological department has issued a weather alert as a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression near the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2, bringing potential weather disruptions.

IMAGE: Coconut trees bend and sway under strong gusty winds and heavy rain accompanying the cyclone in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, October 28, 2026.Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea has become a well-marked low-pressure area.
  • This system is expected to intensify into a depression near the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2.
  • The weather system was located over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas at 5:30 am on Saturday.
  • It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around evening of November 2.

The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea, adjoining the North Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, moved west to northwestwards to become a well-marked low-pressure area, which is expected to intensify into a depression near the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2.

Bay Of Bengal Weather Update

The weather system lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea at 5:30 am on Saturday, an official press release from the meteorological separtment said.

 

According to the met department, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards and reach over the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around evening of November 2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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andhra pradesh weatherbay of bengal depressionlow pressure areaandaman sea weathermeteorological department

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