rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Another civilian abducted, killed by terrorists in J-K

Another civilian abducted, killed by terrorists in J-K

November 17, 2018 20:44 IST

A day after killing a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being an army informer, terrorists on Saturday abducted and killed a 19-year-old in Shopian, police said.

"Terrorists Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

 

The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Terrorists had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Huzaif Ashraf, south Kashmir, Shopian, J-K, Manzgam
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use