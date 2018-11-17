Another civilian abducted, killed by terrorists in J-K

November 17, 2018 20:44 IST

A day after killing a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being an army informer, terrorists on Saturday abducted and killed a 19-year-old in Shopian, police said.

"Terrorists Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Terrorists had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.