Another blow to Uddhav as former Sena MP quits party post

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, former MP Anandrao Adsul has resigned from his party post as a 'leader'.

IMAGE: Former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader but will remain a party worker.

Adsul held the post of 'Shiv Sena neta (leader)'.

The party organisation has Shiv Sena Paksh Pramukh at the top, followed by 14 netas or leaders and 25 up-netas or deputy leaders.

When asked if he will be joining the faction led by new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Abhijit said, "My father will continue to be a Shiv Sainik."

Anandrao Adsul, who represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in eastern Maharashtra, was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently faced a rebellion by Shinde, who was one of the 'leaders' in the party organisation. A majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.