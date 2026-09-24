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Another Bihar horror: Girl molested in public by group of men

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 24, 2026 14:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A shocking incident of public harassment in Bihar's Samastipur district has led to the arrest of four accused after a viral video prompted swift police action and widespread condemnation.

Bihar Horror

IMAGE: The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, prompting police action. Photograph: Screen grab/ X

Key Points

  • Four accused arrested in Samastipur, Bihar, for public harassment of a girl.
  • An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and IT Act.
  • Police swiftly identified and apprehended all four individuals allegedly involved in the incident.
  • The incident has drawn strong condemnation from political leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, raising concerns about law and order.

A girl was allegedly harassed in public by a group of people who behaved indecently with her in Bihar's Samastipur district, following which four accused were arrested, police said on Thursday.

The incident bore a stark resemblance to cases of molestation reported in Jamui and Darbhanga over the last several days.

The latest incident came to light on Monday after a video purportedly showing three-four people behaving indecently with the girl went viral on social media. 

The authenticity of the video could not be verified. 

Police Action And Legal Proceedings

A statement issued by Samastipur Police on Thursday said, "The video, which went viral on social media, was technically verified, and the incident occurred near a bridge in Jagat Singhpur village. The incident is believed to be about a week old. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act and IT Act in connection with the incident."

"During social media monitoring on Wednesday evening, police noticed a video purportedly showing three to four persons behaving indecently with a girl, who appears to be a minor. As her identity could not be immediately established, police registered a case based on the available facts and swiftly identified and arrested all four accused allegedly involved in the incident," it said.

Political Condemnation And Law And Order Concerns

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, condemned the incident and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"The public molestation of a minor girl in Samastipur is yet another grim indictment of the law and order situation in BJP-ruled Bihar. Will the shameless minister dismiss this too as a 'stray incident'?" he said.

"When the chief minister is accused of protecting criminals on the basis of caste, such lawlessness is bound to flourish. Will the 'caste expert' CM first check the accused's caste before acting -- or try to suppress the case? And will Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi now find some 'kinship' in this case too? Shameful," Yadav added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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