Key Accomplice Arrested In Major Counterfeit Drug Racket

Bengaluru police have made a significant second arrest in a major interstate counterfeit drug racket, apprehending Balasubramanian, a key partner in DM Pharma, as the Special Investigation Team intensifies its probe into the widespread pharmaceutical fraud.

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Key Points Balasubramanian, a partner in DM Pharma, has been arrested in Chennai for his alleged role in an interstate counterfeit drug racket.

This arrest follows the apprehension of alleged kingpin Prashanth Rajan Babu, who was caught at Kempegowda International Airport.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively investigating the supply chain, financial transactions, and distribution of fake medicines.

Authorities previously seized counterfeit and expired medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore from a farmhouse near Bidadi Toll Gate.

The racket involved procuring cheap bulk drugs, refilling them into new vials, and relabelling them as premium imported brands for hospitals and ICU wards.

One more accused was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the interstate counterfeit drug racket, police said here on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Balasubramanian, was arrested in Chennai on Tuesday, they said.

His arrest comes a day after alleged kingpin Prashanth Rajan Babu (35) was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport following his arrival from Azerbaijan. He had allegedly been absconding since the case came to light.

Key Arrests And Investigation Details

Balasubramanian was a partner in pharmaceutical firm DM Pharma along with Prashanth and his role in the alleged manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit medicines emerged during the probe, a senior police officer said.

He was produced before a court and remanded to seven-day SIT custody for interrogation, he said.

According to police, the investigation is focused on tracing the alleged supply chain, financial transactions and interstate distribution channels through which the counterfeit medicines were circulated.

Accused Prashanth, also currently in police custody till October 7, is being questioned over his alleged fake medicine manufacturing and distribution network.

Uncovering The Counterfeit Network

The SIT is also examining the roles of other individuals linked to the alleged racket, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

According to officials, on August 18, the state's Health & Family Welfare Department and the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration raided a farmhouse near the Bidadi Toll Gate and seized suspected fake and expired medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore.

Sharing details of the case earlier, Health Minister U T Khader had said that this network was procuring cheap bulk drugs from manufacturing hubs in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, refilling them into new vials at the Bidadi facility, and relabelling them as premium imported brands of multinational companies, including a top brand, whose counterfeit drugs meant for patients and ICU wards.

Broader Implications Of Drug Fraud

Following this, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the network's supply to hospitals and clinics. During the probe, they also arrested the owner of a healthcare firm in Bengaluru in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.