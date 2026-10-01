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Key Conspirator Held In Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 01, 2026 09:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shamli police have apprehended Rohit alias Ladla, an alleged conspirator in the high-profile murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, as investigations continue into the August 2026 killing.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Another alleged conspirator, Rohit alias Ladla, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.
  • Rohit, from Sonipat, Haryana, is linked to Mohit, one of the accused previously killed in a police encounter.
  • Ankit Balyan was shot dead on August 26, 2026, and two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in separate encounters.
  • Police are actively searching for three other absconding accused: Satyam Kadiyan, Aryan Sandhu, and Rahul alias Bholu.
  • A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the remaining three accused, and asset attachment proceedings have begun.

Police have arrested another alleged conspirator in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan in Shamli district, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Progress In Singer Murder Case

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, N P Singh told reporters here that Rohit alias Ladla, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was arrested during a search operation from the city police station area on Wednesday evening.

 

Rohit was allegedly involved in the conspiracy and was a friend of Mohit, one of the accused who was killed in an encounter with police in Shamli, the SP said.

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants after he came out of a gym and was heading towards his car in Shamli on August 26, 2026. Police had registered a case against four unidentified persons in connection with the murder.

During the investigation, two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in separate encounters with police in Shamli district on August 31, police said.

Police are now searching for three other accused -- Satyam Kadiyan, Aryan Sandhu and Rahul alias Bholu, all from Haryana.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of three absconding accused. Officials said they have initiated proceedings to attach their assets.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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