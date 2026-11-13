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Woman Arrested In Puri For Bhubaneswar Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 14:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Police have made a significant breakthrough in the Bhubaneswar murder case of a 76-year-old woman, with a second arrest leading to the recovery of stolen gold and silver valuables.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police have made a second arrest in the murder case of a 76-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar, identifying the accused as Sabita Sethi.
  • Sethi was apprehended in Puri, and authorities recovered gold ornaments and other valuables stolen from the victim's residence from her possession.
  • The initial suspect, caretaker Balbhadra Maharana, was arrested in Gujarat two days ago, and his interrogation revealed Sethi's involvement.
  • Maharana had allegedly left the looted items at Sethi's house in Puri district, as they were previously acquainted.
  • Recovered items include two gold bangles, two chains, two finger rings, a pair of earrings, 1 kg of silver ornaments, and the scooter used by the caretaker.

Police have arrested another person for her alleged involvement in the murder of a 76-year-old woman here, an officer said on Friday.

Second Arrest And Recovery Of Stolen Goods

The accused, identified as Sabita Sethi, was arrested in Puri, and police recovered gold ornaments and other valuables stolen from the victim's house from her possession, the officer said.

 

The deceased, identified as Kunjalata Nanda, widow of a forest officer, was found murdered in her house on the night of November 3, police said.

According to the police, the deceased's two sons live in the US and Mumbai, while her two married daughters reside at different locations in Bhubaneswar. The woman was living alone while Balbhadra Maharana (40) was her caretaker.

Investigation Leads To Accomplice

While examining CCTV footage, police found that the caretaker fled on a scooter with jewellery and other valuables on November 3. The accused caretaker was arrested in Gujarat two days ago, the police said.

During interrogation of Maharana, who is on a five-day transit remand, police learned that the accused had left the looted gold ornaments, silver, and other valuables at Sethi's house in the Bramhagiri area of Puri district, Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M told reporters.

"Maharana and Sabita closely know each other. They were earlier staying in the same neighbourhood. So, after committing the crime, Maharana kept the valuables in Sabita's custody," the DCP said.

The police have recovered two gold bangles, two chains, two finger rings, a pair of earrings, and silver ornaments weighing 1 kg. Besides, the scooter was also seized, the DCP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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