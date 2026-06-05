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Home  » News » Annamalai quits BJP, Nabin accepts resignation

Annamalai quits BJP, Nabin accepts resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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June 05, 2026 11:57 IST

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Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has resigned from the party, sparking speculation about his future political moves and the potential launch of a new party, which he is set to address in an upcoming social media interaction.

Annamalai quits BJP

IMAGE: K Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has resigned from the party's primary membership.
  • BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation, which was tendered during a recent visit to Delhi.
  • Annamalai was reportedly upset after being replaced as state president and the BJP's alliance with AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.
  • He is scheduled to hold a social media interaction on June 5 to discuss his resignation and potential plans for a new political party.

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation.

Annamalai is learnt to have tendered his resignation during his recent visit to Delhi.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement on Friday.

 

Annamalai's Future Political Moves

Annamalai travelled to Delhi to meet with party leadership amid speculation about his potential resignation and plans to establish a new political party.

He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday here at his residence to discuss the matter.

Annamalai was believed to have been rather upset since being replaced by Nainar Nagenthran as the Tamil Nadu BJP president and following the revival of the electoral alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

On Thursday, Annamalai announced that he would share his thoughts during a social media interaction scheduled for June 5.

He is likely to explain his visit to the national capital and address his resignation and possible plans to launch a new political party.

'Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation,' Annamalai said on X, posting links to his social media interaction.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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