Ankita Bhandari's parents held during protest, threaten nationwide agitation

The parents of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, were detained briefly during a protest in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacts with the bereaved Virendra Singh Bhandari, father of Ankita Bhandari, during a sit-in protest at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Ankita Bhandari's parents were detained in New Delhi while protesting against a high-profile appointment of a VIP whom they claim is linked to the case.

They issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre to cancel the appointment, threatening nationwide agitation if their demand is not met.

The family alleges the VIP played a key role in Ankita's death and has been demanding his appointment be put on hold until the CBI investigation is complete.

Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist, was murdered in September 2022, with resort owner Pulkit Arya and two accomplices convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, were released early Thursday morning, hours after being detained while protesting near India Gate against a high-profile appointment of the VIP they claim is involved in the incident.

While being detained, her father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre to cancel the appointment.

According to sources, her parents were released around 5 am.

Protest and Detention

Ankita's father threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the government did not accept their demand.

Her family has been alleging that the said VIP played a key role in Ankita's death.

"We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of...appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand," Ankita's father told PTI Videos.

Political Figures Also Detained

Apart from the parents, several Congress leaders, including the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, social media department head Supriya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released.

The parents have been demanding that the high-profile appointment be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case is complete.

Background of the Case

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed on September 18, 2022.

Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later.

Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime.

Ankita's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle.

The Congress has claimed that the appointment was aimed at shielding the VIP.