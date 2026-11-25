Parents of murdered receptionist Ankita Bhandari have finally secured a Zero FIR against Vinod Arya, father of her convicted killer, for allegedly publicising private chats and defaming their daughter, sparking further legal and public scrutiny in the high-profile case.

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Key Points Ankita Bhandari's parents filed a Zero FIR against Vinod Arya, father of convict Pulkit Arya, on Wednesday evening.

The complaint accuses Vinod Arya of making Ankita's private chats public, falsely claiming her death was suicide, and casting aspersions on her character.

The FIR registration followed a protest march and sit-in by Ankita's parents, supported by Congress leaders including former CM Harish Rawat, on Wednesday morning.

Vinod Arya had previously made over 4,000 pages of purported chats public on November 16, claiming his son's innocence and alleging Ankita died by suicide due to parental harassment.

Congress leaders condemned the act of making private chats public, calling it a grave violation of privacy and dignity that exacerbates the suffering of the bereaved family.

A Zero FIR was registered at the Rajpur police station on Wednesday evening on the complaint of Ankita Bhandari's parents against Vinod Arya, the father of convict Pulkit Arya, officials said.

This came after Ankita's parents, along with state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, former chief minister Harish Rawat and activist Yogita Bhayana, met ADG (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan and IG Rajeev Swarup following their protest march from Gandhi Park to the Police Department Headquarters here.

Ankita's parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, had filed the complaint on Sunday night at the Rajpur police station against Vinod Arya, accusing him of making their daughter's private chats public, falsely claiming that her death was a suicide and casting aspersions on her character.

Parents' Protest Leads To FIR

On Wednesday morning, the parents began a sit-in at Gandhi Park, demanding the registration of an FIR in the matter. They were joined by Rawat and other Congress leaders.

Officials said that a Zero FIR has been registered and the case will subsequently be transferred to the Haridwar district. They, however, did not reveal the details of the FIR.

A Zero FIR is registered by any police station irrespective of territorial jurisdiction.

Congress Leaders Voice Concerns

"Ankita Bhandari's parents had been struggling for the past three days to get an FIR registered. Under whose pressure the FIR was being withheld is a matter for investigation.

"The question remains: why was it necessary to exert pressure to get an FIR registered; something that could have been done on the very first day," Godiyal said.

He also voiced concern that "appropriate legal sections may not have been included in the FIR".

" If that is the case, a legal battle will be fought against this as well; we will, if necessary, approach the court," added Godiyal.

Vinod Arya's Previous Claims

On November 16, in a press conference held in Haridwar, Vinod Arya made public over 4,000 pages of purported chat transcripts between Ankita and a male friend.

Citing these chats, Arya claimed his son was innocent and demanded that they be included in a CBI investigation into the case. Arya further alleged that Ankita had not been murdered, but had instead died by suicide -- driven to this act by harassment from her parents and the aforementioned male friend.

Ankita, a 19-year-old who worked as a receptionist at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022. The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with two of his employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Dignity And Privacy Concerns

Extending their support to the parents, Godiyal, Rawat, State Election Campaign Committee Chairman Pritam Singh, Election Management Committee Chairman Harak Singh Rawat, and State Women's Congress President Jyoti Rautela said that the heinous crime against Ankita Bhandari had shaken the entire state.

"Attempting to harm the dignity and reputation of a daughter who is no longer with us by questioning her character is highly condemnable.

"Furthermore, making her private mobile chats public constitutes a grave violation of her privacy and dignity. Such actions not only exacerbate the suffering of the bereaved family but also send a harmful message to society," said Godiyal.