Ankita Bhandari Case: Parents Detained Protesting VIP Angle

Parents of Ankita Bhandari, a 2022 murder victim, were detained in New Delhi while protesting the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim governor, alleging his connection to the "VIP angle" in the high-profile case.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Ankita Bhandari's parents were detained early Thursday morning during a protest near India Gate, demanding a hold on Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor.

The parents and activists allege BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam is the "VIP" linked to Ankita Bhandari's 2022 murder case, an accusation he denies and has initiated defamation proceedings over.

Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist, was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was found four days later; resort owner Pulkit Arya and two accomplices have been convicted.

Congress leaders were also detained and released, claiming Gautam's appointment aims to shield him from criminal proceedings as a governor.

Parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, were released early Thursday morning, hours after being detained while protesting near India Gate.

Police detained the parents during the protest and released them around 5 am, sources said.

Several Congress leaders, including party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, social media department head Supritya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released.

Allegations Against Governor Appointee

The parents have been demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI investigation into the case is complete.

BJP leader Gautam's name has been repeatedly dragged into the case by Ankita's family and activists as the alleged VIP linked to it. He was appointed the governor of Sikkim on Monday.

Background of Ankita Bhandari Case

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed on September 18, 2022.

Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Ankita's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle, with Gautam's name being raised in connection with the allegations.

Ankita's father alleged that a VIP played a key role in his daughter's murder and claimed that Gautam was the one responsible. The allegations against Gautam, however, remain unproven.

Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against them.

The Congress has claimed that the appointment was aimed at shielding Gautam, arguing that a governor cannot be subjected to criminal proceedings while holding office.

A former national general secretary of the BJP, Gautam had served as the party's in-charge for Uttarakhand.