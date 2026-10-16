Congress Seva Dal Holds Candle March For Ankita Bhandari Justice

The Congress' Seva Dal recently organised a candle march in New Delhi, intensifying demands for justice and an impartial investigation into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, particularly scrutinising allegations against BJP's Dushyant Gautam.

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Key Points The Congress' Seva Dal held a candle march on Friday in New Delhi, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022.

Protesters called for a transparent, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the case, urging accountability without political interference.

Seva Dal chief Srinivas B V demanded immediate action regarding allegations against BJP's Dushyant Gautam, whose appointment as Sikkim Governor has been questioned.

Bhandari's parents and several Congress leaders were detained on Thursday while protesting against Gautam's appointment, and later released.

The murder case, involving resort owner Pulkit Arya and two accomplices sentenced to life imprisonment, continues to draw political attention over an alleged VIP link.

The Congress' Seva Dal on Friday held a candle march here demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, and called for an impartial investigation and accountability into the case.

Through the march, which began from the Indian Youth Congress office at Raisina Road and ended before the Jantar Mantar roundabout, Seva Dal members reiterated that it was a symbol of solidarity with Ankita Bhandari's family and a collective demand for truth.

They renewed their demand for a transparent, impartial and time-bound investigation into the case and called upon the authorities to ensure accountability without political interference, a statement issued by Seva Dal said.

Carrying candles and raising slogans demanding justice, participants emphasised that the concerns of Ankita Bhandari's family must be addressed and that every relevant allegation must be examined fairly.

Demands For Impartial Probe

Addressing the gathering, Seva Dal chief Srinivas B V demanded immediate action by authorities regarding the allegations against BJP's Dushyant Gautam.

Referring to claims surrounding his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim, Srinivas said, "Ankita Bhandari deserves justice, and her family deserves answers. The serious questions and allegations surrounding this case cannot be ignored or buried under political pressure."

"We demand an impartial investigation into every relevant aspect of the matter and immediate, appropriate action wherever the evidence warrants it. No individual, however influential, should be above the law," he said.

Recent Protests And Detentions

The march came a day after Bhandari's parents were detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor. They were later released.

Besides Bhandari's parents, several Congress leaders, including the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, party MP Imran Pratapgarhi, social media department head Supriya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained on Thursday and later released.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Background

Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed on September 18, 2022.

Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Allegations Of VIP Link

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Bhandari's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle, with Gautam's name being raised in connection with the allegations.

Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against them.

The Congress has claimed that Gautam's appointment was aimed at shielding him, as a governor cannot be subjected to criminal proceedings while holding office.