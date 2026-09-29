Property Attachment Proceedings Begin For Absconders In Haryanvi Singer Murder Case

Shamli Police have initiated property attachment proceedings against three absconding accused in the high-profile murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, intensifying efforts to bring them to justice.

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Key Points Shamli Police have begun proceedings to attach properties of three absconding accused in the Ankit Balyan murder case.

The accused, identified as Satyam Kadiyan, Aryan Sandhu, and Rahul alias Bholu, are from Haryana and each have a Rs 1 lakh reward for their arrest.

Court notices for property attachment have been affixed to the accused's homes, with further action if they fail to appear.

Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was fatally shot on August 26 outside a gym in Shamli.

Two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were previously killed in a police encounter on August 31.

Police have initiated proceedings for attachment of the properties of three absconding accused in the murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan who was shot dead in Shamli last month, an official said on Tuesday.

Police Action Against Absconders

The three accused -- Satyam Kadiyan, Aryan Sandhu and Rahul alias Bholu, all residents of Haryana -- carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to their arrest, police said.

Shamli Kotwali SHO Dharmendra Gautam said court notices related to the attachment proceedings have been affixed to the houses of the accused.

"If they do not appear before the court, their properties will be attached in accordance with the law on the court's orders," he said.

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants on August 26 when he was coming out of a gym and heading towards his car in Shamli, police said.

His father, Satvir Singh, had lodged a complaint against unidentified persons in connection with the killing.

Two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each, were subsequently killed in an encounter with police in Shamli district on August 31.

Police teams, including the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), have conducted raids at several locations across the country to trace the remaining accused, officials said.