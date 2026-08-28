Ankit Baliyan Murder: Police probe Gogi gang's involvement

Uttar Pradesh police are intensifying their investigation into the murder of popular Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan in Shamli, with suspects traced to Haryana and political parties criticising the state's law and order situation.

IMAGE: Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead by four assailants in Shamli, UP, on August 26, 2026. Photograph: @ankiitbaliyann/Instagram

Key Points Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyian was fatally shot by four assailants in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a major police investigation.

CCTV footage has helped police trace the escape route of the suspects to Haryana, with UPSTF teams actively involved in the search.

A social media post by a person claiming to be from the Gogi gang has taken responsibility for the murder, which police are verifying.

The killing has led to protests in Shamli and drawn strong criticism from opposition parties like Samajwadi Party and Congress regarding Uttar Pradesh's law and order.

Ankit Baliyan, a former kabaddi player, had a significant presence in the Haryanvi music industry, having worked on over 50 songs.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and other police teams are actively working to identify four assailants who allegedly shot dead Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan in Shamli, after tracing their escape route to Haryana with the help of CCTV footage, officials said on August 28, Friday.

Sources said CCTV footage from several locations in Shamli, Loni in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Sonipat have captured four men fleeing on two motorcycles after the shooting.

The police have not officially confirmed the details.

Police Probe Intensifies, Gang Claims Responsibility

UPSTF and police teams from Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut districts are currently camping in Haryana as part of the investigation, sources said.



A day ago, a person claiming to be a member of the Gogi gang allegedly took responsibility for Baliyan's murder in a social media post. The police are examining the veracity of the claim.



A murder case has been registered against four unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by Baliyan's father Satvir Singh.

Ankit Balyan's Career And Attack Details

Baliyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli around 6.45 pm on Wednesday when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him.

He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where he was declared dead.



A video of the attack has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Baliyan emerging from the gym and walking towards his car when the four assailants arrive on two motorcycles and open fire at him before fleeing the spot.



The post-mortem confirmed that Baliyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, sources said.



Earlier, Meerut Zone ADGP Bhanu Bhaskar had said that the police had gathered crucial clues but could not disclose details at that stage.

"We have got several clues, but it would not be appropriate to make them public. It will be disclosed very soon," he had said.

Baliyan, a resident of Banti Kheda village in Shamli, had made a name for himself in the Haryanvi music industry after an injury ended his career as a state-level kabaddi player. He had worked on more than 50 songs as a singer, lyricist and music composer.

Protests Erupt, Political Leaders Condemn Killing

Balyan's killing has triggered protests in Shamli, with his family and others demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers. Balyan's last rites were performed in his native village on Thursday.



The killing has drawn criticism from the Samajwadi Party and Congress, which targeted the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.



Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that the case be investigated from a possible political rivalry angle.



Bhim Army founder and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday night condemned the killing, saying the broad daylight shooting of the Haryanvi singer was "extremely sad and concerning".

He said Balyan was shot multiple times with automatic weapons by more than four assailants when he was returning home from a gym on August 26.



The Bhim Army leader said the social media post by a gang claiming responsibility for the killing was "extremely serious", stating that the incident raised questions over claims of a crackdown on organised gangs.



He urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately arrest the killers, expose the criminal network behind the murder and ensure strict action against all those involved.