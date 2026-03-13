HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Why Anil Ambani's Son is Being Questioned in ₹228 Crore Fraud Case

Why Anil Ambani's Son is Being Questioned in ₹228 Crore Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 17:55 IST

Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, faces CBI questioning in a ₹228-crore Union Bank of India fraud case, raising concerns about financial irregularities and corporate governance.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, was questioned by the CBI regarding a ₹228-crore fraud case involving Union Bank of India.
  • The CBI's investigation centres on alleged irregularities related to Reliance Housing Finance Limited's loan accounts.
  • Searches were conducted at Jai Anmol Ambani's residence following the registration of an FIR against him and others.
  • The Union Bank of India alleges that Reliance Housing Finance failed to repay credit, leading to the account becoming a non-performing asset in 2019.

The CBI on Friday questioned Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani in a Rs 228-crore Union Bank of India fraud case, officials said.

Jai Anmol Ambani has been called again on Saturday for questioning, they said.

 

The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he was booked along with Reliance Housing Finance Limited's former CEO and ex-whole-time director Ravindra Sudhakar, among others, they said.

No immediate reaction was available from the company.

On December 9, 2025, the agency conducted searches at the residence of Jai Anmol Anil Ambani after registering an FIR against him and others.

The CBI had acted on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) alleging that the company did not repay the credit availed from the bank, which turned the account into a non-performing asset in 2019.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
