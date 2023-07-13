News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Angered by waterlogging, woman slaps Haryana MLA

Angered by waterlogging, woman slaps Haryana MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2023 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jannayak Janata Party MLA Ishwar Singh was allegedly slapped by a woman on Wednesday when he was taking stock of the flood situation in his constituency, the purported video of which has become widely circulated on social media.

The Jannayak Janata Party is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling alliance in Haryana.

The woman was ostensibly enraged over the flood situation at the Bhatia village in Singh's Ghula constituency due to overflowing of the Ghaggar river.

 

When contacted, Singh said he had gone to take stock of the situation but the woman and some other people, angered by waterlogging in their village caused by the breach of a 'bundh (small dam)', accosted him.

"The woman said that had I wanted, the 'bundh' would not have breached. Though I explained to her that it was a natural calamity and there had been heavy rain during the past few days," Singh said.

WATCH:

Singh, however, said he has not asked for any action to be taken against the woman.

"I don't want any action (to be taken) for what she did," he said.

Several villages in Punjab and Haryana have been affected by the overflowing Ghaggar river after the recent downpour.

Relief measures are underway on a war footing in the two states as many parts remained flooded following incessant rainfall in the region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Beware, An Angry River!
Beware, An Angry River!
1300 roads blocked, 40 bridges damaged in HP rains
1300 roads blocked, 40 bridges damaged in HP rains
Yamuna at all-time high, Kejriwal sends SOS to Centre
Yamuna at all-time high, Kejriwal sends SOS to Centre
Milestone man Ashwin spins out Windies on Day 1
Milestone man Ashwin spins out Windies on Day 1
Is OMG 2 In Trouble Already?
Is OMG 2 In Trouble Already?
'Yashasvi was crying'
'Yashasvi was crying'
Yamuna swells to record level; parts of Delhi flooded
Yamuna swells to record level; parts of Delhi flooded
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Yamuna swells to record level; parts of Delhi flooded

Yamuna swells to record level; parts of Delhi flooded

As rains abate, focus is on rescue work in north India

As rains abate, focus is on rescue work in north India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances