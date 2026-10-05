Delhi Anganwadi Worker Shot Dead, Cousin Brother-In-Law Held

Police in Delhi have swiftly arrested a relative in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old Anganwadi worker, Manisha Dabas, with strained family relations emerging as a potential motive.

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Key Points A 38-year-old Anganwadi worker, Manisha Dabas, was fatally shot at her shop in Sultanpur Dabas, Delhi.

Police arrested Vicky Dabas, the victim's cousin brother-in-law, within four hours of the incident.

Strained family relations between Manisha Dabas and her late husband's family are suspected as the motive.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, prompting a swift police investigation involving CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Further investigation is ongoing to verify the exact circumstances leading to the murder.

A 38-year-old Anganwadi worker was shot dead at her shop in the Sultanpur Dabas area here on Monday morning, with police arresting her relative, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Manisha Dabas, a resident of outer North Delhi.

Details Of The Incident

"We received information about the firing at 9.15 am from Sultanpur Dabas Main Chowk. An assailant entered the woman's shop and shot her before fleeing from the spot on a scooter," a senior police officer said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Bawana police station registered a case and formed multiple teams to nab the accused. The teams examined CCTV footage from the area, gathered local intelligence and conducted technical surveillance.

Swift Arrest And Motive

"Their efforts led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Vicky Dabas, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, within four hours of the incident. Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused is the cousin brother-in-law of the deceased," the officer added.

The probe also indicated strained family relations between the deceased and the family of her late husband as a possible motive for the killing, he said.

The officer said the circumstances leading to the murder are being verified, and further investigation is underway.