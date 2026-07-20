Andy Burnham takes over as UK's new prime minister after Starmer resigns

Andy Burnham, the newly elected Labour leader, has become the UK's new Prime Minister, pledging stable politics after Keir Starmer's resignation.

IMAGE: Andy Burnham has become UK's new Prime Minister. Photograph: @andyburnham/X

Key Points Andy Burnham assumes office as the new UK Prime Minister after Keir Starmer's resignation.

Burnham, the unopposed Labour leader, was invited by King Charles III to form a new government.

Keir Starmer expressed pride in his achievements and offered full support to his successor.

Burnham is the fifth Prime Minister in four years, promising stable and responsible politics.

Andy Burnham, newly elected leader of the Labour Party, on July 20, Monday, took charge as the UK's new prime minister.

King Charles III invited the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester to form a new government following the resignation of Keir Starmer moments earlier, to mark the formal handover of power.

"The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP had an audience of the King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Burnham's Vision For Stable Politics

Burnham, elected Labour leader unopposed last week, is expected to get to work as PM immediately by announcing his picks for the UK cabinet.

The country's fifth prime minister in four years has pledged to bring in "stable and responsible" politics.

Earlier, Starmer delivered his final address from 10 Downing Street as Britain's PM before making his way to meet the King to formally tender his resignation.

"My work is done," he said. The 63-year-old Labour MP, who announced his decision to step down last month, said he was "passing the baton" to Burnham, who had his "full support".

"I go with good grace, I go with a smile and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," said Starmer.

His cabinet colleagues and officials lined up to applaud his departure from Downing Street after two years, having won a landslide election for Labour in the July 2024 general election.