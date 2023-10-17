Andorra among 34 nations to legalise same sex marriage

Even as the Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, there are 34 countries where marriage between same-sex couples is legally performed and recognised with the most recent country being Andorra.

IMAGE: Members of LGBTQIA+ community during the hearing of Supreme Court on same-sex marriage on their smartphones, at the courtyard of India's apex court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Same sex marriage will become legal in the 35th country, Estonia, from the next year.

Among the 34 countries where same-sex marriage is legal at present are:

Argentina: Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2010.

Australia: Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2017.

Germany: Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2017.

Mexico: Same-sex marriage was legalised in Federal District (Mexico City) in 2010, while the legalisation dates vary in different other states.

United Kingdom: Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2014.

Scotland: Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2014.

Northern Ireland: Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2020.

Since July 9, 2015, married same-sex couples throughout the United States have had equal access to all the federal benefits that married opposite-sex couples have.

There are 35 countries with legal recognition other than marriage (eg, civil unions or registered partnerships).

A civil union (also known as a civil partnership) is a legally recognised arrangement similar to marriage, created primarily as a means to provide legal recognition for same-sex couples. Civil unions grant some or all of the rights of marriage.

Some of the countries with legal recognition are:

Denmark: It was the first country to legalise civil unions for same-sex couples in 1989.

Brazil: Civil unions were first created for opposite-sex couples in 2002.

Andorra: Legal recognition for same-sex couples was granted in 2014.

Chile: Legal recognition for same-sex couples was granted in 2015.

Estonia: Legal recognition for same-sex couples was granted in 2016.

Japan: Legal recognition for same-sex couples was granted in some municipalities before 2021.

Slovenia: Legal recognition for same-sex couples was granted in 2017.