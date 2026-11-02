Raptadu School Attack: Accused Stable, Doctors Work To Save Leg

The accused in the horrific Raptadu school chainsaw attack is stable and conscious, though doctors are battling to save his leg, while one of the injured victims questions why he is receiving medical care.

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Key Points Hemant, the accused in the Raptadu school girls attack, is conscious and stable, with doctors working to save his injured right leg, health officials said on Monday.

Doctors are concerned about reduced blood circulation in Hemant's right leg and plan further examinations, including a CT angiogram and surgical assessment, to determine the extent of damage.

The other girl injured while shielding her classmate during the chainsaw attack is recovering well and remains stable, undergoing treatment in the Orthopaedics Department.

The critically injured girl expressed anger, questioning why the accused is receiving medical treatment and demanding severe punishment for him.

The attack occurred on Saturday when Hemant, reportedly stalking one of the Class 10 students, entered a classroom with an electric chainsaw.

The accused person in the Raptadu school girls attack case is conscious, responding to doctors and has normal vital parameters with no immediate threat to his life, health officials said on Monday.

Accused's Condition And Treatment

The accused, Hemant (22), sustained severe injuries to both legs and underwent an initial surgery at the hospital on Sunday night.

"Hemant is conscious and alert, responding to doctors' questions. His vital parameters are normal, and there is no immediate threat to his life," Ananthapur Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent, D Malleshwari told PTI.

The doctor said they were concerned about reduced blood circulation in his right leg and would conduct further examinations to determine the extent of damage and the possibility of saving the affected limb.

A scan indicated a slight reduction in blood supply to the right leg, prompting doctors to plan a CT angiogram to identify whether the condition was caused by compression of blood vessels or a blood clot.

The surgeons would examine both legs in the operation theatre to assess the extent of tissue damage and decide how much of the affected limbs could be preserved, she said, adding that they would make every effort to save the limbs and that damaged tissue might have to be removed to prevent complications such as gangrene.

While the left leg appeared to be in a relatively better condition, doctors expressed concern over the right leg, saying its actual condition would be known only after the surgical examination.

Regarding the possibility of bullet injuries, she said bullets were not visible during the initial examination. "The general surgeons had cleaned and sutured the wounds extending from the thighs to the feet."

"Scans showed no injuries to the backbone, abdomen or brain, with the injuries confined to the legs. The accused person remained conscious and alert, responding appropriately to questions," said Malleshwari.

The anaesthesia team was assessing whether spinal or general anaesthesia would be appropriate for the next surgery, considering the risks associated with both procedures.

According to doctors, the accused was being administered intravenous (IV) fluids and would not be given food or water before the operation. Three units of plasma and one unit of blood was arranged for the procedure.

Other Victim's Recovery And Reaction

Similarly, the other girl, who sustained injuries while attempting to shield her classmate during the chainsaw attack, is recovering well and remains stable, said Malleshwari.

She is undergoing treatment in the Orthopaedics Department, responding well and has no complications. She is also able to take oral fluids, soup and food, said the superintendent.

Meanwhile, the injured girl expressed anger over the attack and questioned why the accused was being provided medical treatment.

She said Hemant appeared to have taken advantage of the school gate being left open due to ongoing work and entered the classroom at around 10.30 am.

Questioning the police for shifting the accused person to hospital and providing him medical care, she demanded severe punishment for him, saying she found it difficult to accept that he was receiving treatment after attacking the girls.

Details Of The Horrific Attack

Two Class 10 students were attacked with an electric chainsaw by a man inside a classroom at a government high school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

While one girl sustained critical injuries, another girl student, sustained injuries on her leg while trying to intervene and protect her classmate.

The accused, a daily wager and close relative of the student, had reportedly been stalking her after she rejected his advances.