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Kurnool's Drone City To Host National Roundtable On August 18

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk July 22, 2026 18:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Andhra Pradesh is set to host a significant national drone roundtable in its developing "Drone City" in Kurnool, aiming to foster growth in the drone sector and create 40,000 jobs.

Key Points

  • Andhra Pradesh's "Drone City" in Kurnool will host a national drone roundtable on August 18.
  • The event will invite up to 40 drone companies and be attended by the Civil Aviation Minister.
  • Orvakal in Kurnool district is developing India's first "Drone City" and the world's largest drone testing facility.
  • The drone sector is projected to generate 40,000 job opportunities.

Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure & Investment Minister BC Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday said a national roundtable on drones will be held on August 18 at the "Drone City" in Kurnool district.

Reddy observed that up to 40 drone companies will be invited for the roundtable, and the Civil Aviation Minister will attend the programme.

 

"We will organise a national drones roundtable in the drone city in Kurnool district," Reddy said in a release.

According to the minister, the first "Drone City" in the country is under construction at Orvakal in Kurnool district, and the "world's largest" drone testing facility will come soon there.

The drone sector will offer 40,000 jobs, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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