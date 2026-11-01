Police Open Fire To Apprehend Chainsaw Attacker

Discover how Anantapur police apprehended a man accused of a brutal chainsaw attack on two schoolgirls, detailing the dramatic shootout and the victims' critical condition.

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Key Points Police in Anantapur shot and apprehended Hemant, the man accused of attacking two class 10 students with a chainsaw on October 31.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Hemant allegedly attacked police personnel attempting to arrest him in the Atmakur forest area, prompting officers to open fire.

Hemant sustained serious injuries in the firing and is receiving treatment at the District Government General Hospital in Anantapur.

One of the two girl students attacked suffered critical injuries, including the loss of her right hand, and is now stable after being shifted to a Bengaluru hospital.

The police on Sunday shot at and nabbed the man accused of attacking two girl students inside a classroom in this district using a chainsaw, after he allegedly tried to assault the personnel when they attempted to apprehend him, sources said.

Dramatic Capture Of Chainsaw Attacker

The man, identified as Hemant, allegedly attacked the two class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31. On Sunday, police opened fire after he allegedly attacked them when they attempted to nab him in a forest area, police sources said.

According to sources, special police teams of Anantapur district rushed to the Atmakur forest area following information that Hemant was hiding there. When the personnel attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly attacked them, prompting the police to open six rounds of fire.

"Police opened fire on Hemant, the accused in the Raptadu schoolgirls attack, after he reportedly attacked personnel who went to apprehend him in the Atmakur forest area on Sunday," the sources told PTI.

Accused Injured, Victims' Condition Update

Hemant sustained serious injuries in the firing and was shifted to the District Government General Hospital in Anantapur for treatment, sources said.

There were also reports that the accused had injured the Raptadu Circle Inspector during the incident, though this could not be independently confirmed immediately.

One of the two girls attacked by him has suffered critical injuries, including losing her right hand, deep wounds and multiple fractures, while the other sustained injuries while attempting to protect her classmate.

The critically injured girl was initially treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru through a green corridor for advanced treatment, where her condition was reported to be stable.