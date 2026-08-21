Andhra MP's son booked after speeding car kills woman

Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, has been booked by the Hyderabad police for allegedly causing the death of a woman in a fatal car accident involving his luxury vehicle.

IMAGE: A speeding Aston Martin killed a woman in Hyderabad. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Lingamaneni Sanjush, son of an Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP, has been booked in a fatal car accident case in Hyderabad.

The accident resulted in the death of Bharati Mukhi, a 26-year-old saleswoman, who was hit by Sanjush's luxury car.

The police registered a case under section 106(1) of BNS for causing death by negligence.

Sanjush was served a notice but not arrested, as the section involves a bailable offence.

The incident occurred on August 16 when the victim was crossing the road in front of a mall.

Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh's son was booked over the death of a woman after a car allegedly driven by him hit her, the police said on August 20, Thursday.

Investigation Into Fatal Car Crash

Bharati Mukhi (26), who worked as a saleswoman at a mall in Hyderabad, died after the luxury car (Aston Martin) driven by Lingamaneni Sanjush (23) allegedly at high speed and in a negligent manner hit her when she was crossing the road in front of the mall on August 16.

The woman, who suffered a severe bleeding injury to her head, was shifted to a hospital in the same car. However, doctors declared that she had already died, the police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of BNS at Madhapur police station against Sanjush, and further investigation was underway.

The section mandates imprisonment of up to five years and a fine.

The accused was not arrested as it was a bailable section and a notice was served to him, a senior police official told PTI.

Lingamaneni Ramesh belongs to Jana Sena Party (JSP). There was no immediate response from the MP on the matter.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the woman was returning to the mall after collecting food from a nearby hotel along with her colleague.