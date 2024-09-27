News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Andhra govt appoints SIT to probe alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddus

Andhra govt appoints SIT to probe alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 27, 2024 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged issue of adulterating Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) with animal fats.

Photograph: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Facebook

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged during a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

 

"The government of Andhra Pradesh, in accordance with its commitment to protecting the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), have (has) considered it necessary to constitute an SIT for detailed and comprehensive investigation of the entire issue," said Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad in a late night order on Thursday.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

On September 22, the CM announced at his Undavalli residence that an SIT will probe the alleged sacrilege of adulterating the laddus.

The SIT is headed by Guntur range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarvashresth Tripathi and other police officials.

However, YSRCP leaders said that probing the allegations by an agency reporting to the CM is insufficient and called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Earlier, P Sudhakar Reddy, former additional advocate general, noted that the truth in the laddu allegations should not emanate from an investigation agency working under Naidu.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Now, mice seen on Siddhivinayak prasad packets
Now, mice seen on Siddhivinayak prasad packets
Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row
Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row
Neeraj's aim for 2025 season is...
Neeraj's aim for 2025 season is...
Windies legend Dwayne Bravo bids farewell to cricket
Windies legend Dwayne Bravo bids farewell to cricket
NTPC's prospects appear robust, except seasonal impact
NTPC's prospects appear robust, except seasonal impact
India's Most Peaceful Places
India's Most Peaceful Places

More like this

TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...

TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...

Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'

Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances