Sushma Andhare Calls For CBI Probe Into Pradeep Purnekar's Murder

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare has demanded a CBI probe into the brutal murder of party leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane, citing concerns over political pressure and alleged contract killing.

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Key Points Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare has demanded a CBI probe into the murder of party leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane.

Andhare alleges the murder was a contract killing and fears political pressure on local police, necessitating a CBI investigation.

Opposition parties, including Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and MNS, are organising a protest march on October 9 against the deteriorating law and order situation.

Police have arrested two individuals, Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar, in connection with the murder, following an earlier arrest of Papya Shinde.

The victim's son, Ram Purnekar, has accused a woman leader from the rival Shiv Sena faction, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, of orchestrating the murder.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare on Saturday visited the family of slain party leader Pradeep Purnekar here and demanded a CBI probe into his murder.

Opposition parties also announced a protest march to the Thane police commissioner's office on October 9 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Demand For Central Probe

Purnekar, a local Sena (UBT) office-bearer, was brutally murdered inside his office by a group of assailants who opened fire and attacked him with sharp weapons on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the family, Andhare claimed that it was a contract killing. As police could face political pressure from local leaders, the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, she said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties announced a protest march to the Thane Police Commissionerate on October 9.

Protest And Arrests

Leaders including former MP Rajan Vichare of the Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav along with leaders of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dharmarajya Paksha and Republican Party of India held a press conference and announced the protest march.

The police on Friday arrested Nikhil Yadav, the alleged shooter, and accomplice Nitesh Pawar near Pen in Raigad district. The investigators had earlier arrested Papya Shinde, a former aide of Purnekar.

Ram Purnekar, the victim's son, has accused a woman leader of the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of plotting the murder.