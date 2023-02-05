News
Andaman gang-rape: Chargesheet filed against ex-chief secretary, 2 others

Andaman gang-rape: Chargesheet filed against ex-chief secretary, 2 others

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 05, 2023 13:03 IST
Chargesheet was filed against former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and two others in connection with the gang rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Jitendra Narain. Photograph: jitendra_narain/Twitter

The 935-page chargesheet against Narain, businessman Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and suspended labour commissioner Rishishwarlal Rishi was based on the statements of nearly 90 witnesses, forensic science reports and electronic evidence, they said.

 

The accused have been charged under IPC Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376C (intercourse by superintendent of jail, remand home, etc), 376D (intercourse by any member of the management or staff of a hospital), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

The chargesheet also mentions IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 500 (defamation) and 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences).

The SIT headed by Monika Bhardwaj submitted the charge sheet on Friday.

The Special Investigation Team is probing the allegations that the 21-year-old woman was lured to the chief secretary's residence with the promise of a government job and then allegedly raped by multiple people, including Narain.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

At present, all three accused are in jail custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
