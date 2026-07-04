And The USA Is 250!!

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC drew crowds with rodeo performances, military flyovers and robotic dog demonstrations ahead of the 250th anniversary of US independence.

United States President Donald John Trump joined celebrations at the fair's opening, while New York City marked the milestone with a naturalisation ceremony at City Hall.

Spectacular aerial displays featuring B-2 Spirit and B-1 bombers, F-35B jets and Air Force One thrilled attendees throughout the multi-day event.

US President Donald Trump dances at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani poses with a group of newly naturalized US citizens after delivering a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America at City Hall in New York. Photograph: Anna Connors/Pool via Reuters

A woman on a horse carries a flag past the US Capitol building during a rodeo at The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Visitors pose for a photograph at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

A US army robotic dog demonstration at The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

An airshow over the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

Military jet fighters fly over the Washington Monument during The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

An escorted B2 Spirit flies over the Washington Monument during The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

A B1 bomber flies over the Washington Monument during The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

A Boeing 747-200B aircraft, designated VC-25A and popularly called Air Force One when the US president is on board, performs a flyover during the The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Attendees queue to visit one of the exhibitions during The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

A US Marine Corps F-35B jet performs a hover near the Washington Monument during The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

People watch a performer at The Great American State Fair. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff