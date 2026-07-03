And The Amarnath Yatra Begins!

Glimpses from day one of the Amarnath Yatra as pilgrims navigate rain-soaked mountain trails towards the Baltal route.
The first batch of pilgrims pressed ahead despite challenging weather, reflecting devotion and resilience.
IMAGE: A pilgrim carrying a trishul walks along the rain-soaked mountain trail towards the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra on Friday, July 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI
Key Points
- The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims commenced their pilgrimage despite persistent rainfall across the Baltal mountain route.
- Raincoats, umbrellas, horses and palanquins helped devotees navigate steep, slippery terrain during the annual pilgrimage.
- The pilgrimage witnessed unwavering participation as devotees advanced towards the holy cave amid challenging weather conditions.
Faith Endures Through Heavy Rain
IMAGE: An elderly pilgrim is carried on a palanquin along a rain-slicked mountain trail towards the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI
IMAGE: Pilgrims cross the mountain trail towards the Baltal route amid rainfall during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI
Raincoats Shield Devotees on Trek
IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims continues along the Baltal route despite steady rainfall during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI
IMAGE: An elderly pilgrim is transported on a palanquin alongside fellow devotees along the Baltal mountain trail during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI
Elderly Pilgrims Receive Steady Support
IMAGE: Devotees carry an elderly pilgrim on a palanquin across a rain-slicked mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI
IMAGE: A pilgrim carries the Tricolour while crossing the rain-soaked Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI
Tricolour Flies Along Mountain Route
IMAGE: Pilgrims make their way along the mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI
IMAGE: Pilgrims equipped with raincoats and umbrellas continue their journey towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI
IMAGE: Pilgrims offer prayers before a mural of Lord Shiva while proceeding along the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI
Prayer Marks the Sacred Journey
IMAGE: Pilgrims negotiate the rain-soaked mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI
IMAGE: Pilgrims continue along the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff