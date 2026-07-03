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And The Amarnath Yatra Begins!

By REDIFF NEWS July 03, 2026 16:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses from day one of the Amarnath Yatra as pilgrims navigate rain-soaked mountain trails towards the Baltal route.

The first batch of pilgrims pressed ahead despite challenging weather, reflecting devotion and resilience.

 

Pilgrim with trishul on trail

IMAGE: A pilgrim carrying a trishul walks along the rain-soaked mountain trail towards the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra on Friday, July 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI

 

Key Points

  • The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims commenced their pilgrimage despite persistent rainfall across the Baltal mountain route.
  • Raincoats, umbrellas, horses and palanquins helped devotees navigate steep, slippery terrain during the annual pilgrimage.
  • The pilgrimage witnessed unwavering participation as devotees advanced towards the holy cave amid challenging weather conditions.

Faith Endures Through Heavy Rain

Elderly pilgrim on palanquin

IMAGE: An elderly pilgrim is carried on a palanquin along a rain-slicked mountain trail towards the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

 

Pilgrims in raincoats trekking

IMAGE: Pilgrims cross the mountain trail towards the Baltal route amid rainfall during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

 

Raincoats Shield Devotees on Trek

Pilgrims continue in rainfall

IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims continues along the Baltal route despite steady rainfall during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

 

Palanquin through mountain trail

IMAGE: An elderly pilgrim is transported on a palanquin alongside fellow devotees along the Baltal mountain trail during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

 

Elderly Pilgrims Receive Steady Support

Devotees carrying palanquin

IMAGE: Devotees carry an elderly pilgrim on a palanquin across a rain-slicked mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

 

Horse rider with tricolour

IMAGE: A pilgrim carries the Tricolour while crossing the rain-soaked Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

 

Tricolour Flies Along Mountain Route

Pilgrims on mountain trail

IMAGE: Pilgrims make their way along the mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

 

Umbrellas and raincoats

IMAGE: Pilgrims equipped with raincoats and umbrellas continue their journey towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

 

Prayer before Shiva mural

IMAGE: Pilgrims offer prayers before a mural of Lord Shiva while proceeding along the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

 

Prayer Marks the Sacred Journey

Pilgrims on horses

IMAGE: Pilgrims negotiate the rain-soaked mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

 

Final stretch in raincoats

IMAGE: Pilgrims continue along the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

SrinagarBaltalAmarnath YatraFaith Endures Through Heavy RainTricolour Flies Along Mountain Route

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