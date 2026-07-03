And The Amarnath Yatra Begins!

Glimpses from day one of the Amarnath Yatra as pilgrims navigate rain-soaked mountain trails towards the Baltal route.

The first batch of pilgrims pressed ahead despite challenging weather, reflecting devotion and resilience.

IMAGE: A pilgrim carrying a trishul walks along the rain-soaked mountain trail towards the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra on Friday, July 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI

Key Points The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims commenced their pilgrimage despite persistent rainfall across the Baltal mountain route.

Raincoats, umbrellas, horses and palanquins helped devotees navigate steep, slippery terrain during the annual pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage witnessed unwavering participation as devotees advanced towards the holy cave amid challenging weather conditions.

Faith Endures Through Heavy Rain

IMAGE: An elderly pilgrim is carried on a palanquin along a rain-slicked mountain trail towards the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Pilgrims cross the mountain trail towards the Baltal route amid rainfall during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

Raincoats Shield Devotees on Trek

IMAGE: The first batch of pilgrims continues along the Baltal route despite steady rainfall during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: An elderly pilgrim is transported on a palanquin alongside fellow devotees along the Baltal mountain trail during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

Elderly Pilgrims Receive Steady Support

IMAGE: Devotees carry an elderly pilgrim on a palanquin across a rain-slicked mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: A pilgrim carries the Tricolour while crossing the rain-soaked Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

Tricolour Flies Along Mountain Route

IMAGE: Pilgrims make their way along the mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Pilgrims equipped with raincoats and umbrellas continue their journey towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Pilgrims offer prayers before a mural of Lord Shiva while proceeding along the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

Prayer Marks the Sacred Journey

IMAGE: Pilgrims negotiate the rain-soaked mountain trail towards the Baltal route. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Pilgrims continue along the Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff