Ancient well found under demolished mosque in Saharanpur

Following the demolition of a mosque on Saharanpur collectorate premises, a century-old, 20-foot-deep well has been discovered, prompting an Archaeological Survey of India investigation into its historical significance.

IMAGE: Police personnel and administrative officials inspect the structural openings of an ancient brick-lined well uncovered during excavation and debris clearing operations at the Collectorate complex, in Saharanpur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A 20-foot-deep well was discovered under the debris of a demolished mosque in Saharanpur.

The well, estimated to be around a century old, was found during debris clearance after the mosque's demolition.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been notified to determine the well's antiquity and historical importance.

The mosque was demolished following a court order after being declared an illegal structure.

Police deployment continues at the Saharanpur collectorate premises, restricting public access.

A nearly 20-foot-deep and around 1.5-metre-wide well was on Sunday found beneath the debris of a mosque located on the Saharanpur collectorate premises, amid an ongoing dispute over the structure, officials said on Sunday.

The well was discovered while debris was being cleared from the site, a day after the mosque was demolished using bulldozers in an operation that continued for nearly 16 hours on Saturday.

Discovery And Investigation Of The Ancient Well

According to officials, a slab was spotted during debris removal on Sunday morning.

After the slab was cut with a cutter, the well was found underneath it.

Soon after the discovery, Saharanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subodh Kumar reached the spot and informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the antiquity and history of the well.

Officials said the well appeared to be around a century old, though its exact age and historical significance would be established only after examination by archaeological experts.

In earlier times, when piped water supply was not available, wells were an important source of water for people.

Wells were also traditionally used for water required for ablution and bathing, and several old mosques still have wells in their vicinity.

For the time being, the well has been covered with an iron sheet to prevent soil and debris from falling into it, official said.

Background To The Mosque Demolition

Police personnel continue to be deployed at the collectorate premises, and people are not being allowed to approach the site, officials said.

A mosque located within the premises of the district collectorate office was on Saturday demolished amid heavy police deployment.

In 2025, Bajrang Dal regional convener Vikas Tyagi had filed a petition in the court of the city magistrate, alleging that the structure located within the collectorate premises was illegal.

Subsequently, the Saharanpur city magistrate declared the structure illegal and issued an order for its demolition.

The mosque management committee appealed against the order in the district court, which on September 2 rejected its appeal.