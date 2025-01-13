HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ancient temples 'converted' into mosques be vacated, demands Akhara chief

Ancient temples 'converted' into mosques be vacated, demands Akhara chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 13, 2025 16:09 IST

Raking up the temple-mosque controversy, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri on Monday demanded that ancient temples "converted" into mosques across the country should be vacated.

IMAGE: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri. Photograph: ANI Photo

The president of the 'akhara', which is an apex religious body of 13 monastic Hindu orders, also said that there is no bar on Muslims visiting Maha Kumbh.

"When I went for a tour across India for 'dharma prachar' (propagation of religion), the dome of most of the mosques resembled that of a temple, and you will find symbols of 'Sanatan' inside them (mosques). Around 80 per cent of mosques are on temples all over India," Puri, who is also the president of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust in Haridwar, told PTI.

To a question whether he will request Muslims to hand over such structures to Hindus, the akhara chief said, "We have appealed a thousand times for this. Our ancient temples, which have been converted into mosques should be vacated, and we are ready to leave a temple, which has been built over a mosque. We make the request once again from the Maha Kumbh."

"We have demanded the formation of a Sanatan Board, and on January 27, a 'Dharma Sansad' will be organised, where we have invited prominent seers from the country and also from the world. The main issue will be the formation of a Sanatan Board like the Waqf Board, so that our 'math' and temples are safe," Puri said.

 

Asked about remarks by some Muslim clerics that Muslims should not go to the Kumbh, and that whether there is any such ban on Muslims from coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela, he said, "I would like to say that we have never banned Muslims from coming to the Kumbh. We have always welcomed them by asking them to come, and see our Sanatan Dharma, and the work done by us.

"We have never opposed Muslims (from coming to the Kumbh). We have opposed those who spit and insult (other religions), those indulging in love jihad, land jihad and other similar things. Why should we oppose an ordinary Muslim? he said.

Puri also accused the Congress of making a plan to end 'akaharas' due to its pro-Muslim stance, and said after the formation of the Narendra Modi government, the 'akharas' have got some strength.

"The Congress made such plans to end the 'akharas', that we were not given any constructive work. The attitude of the Congress was different (towards us), and it had reposed more faith in the Muslims. After the formation of the Narendra Modi government, the 'akharas' have got some strength."

Puri also said that the common terms associated with the Kumbh --- 'shahi snaan' and 'peshwai' --- have been changed to 'amrit snaan' and 'chhavni pravesh' respectively.

"All of us speak words in Hindi and in Urdu...But, we thought that when it comes to our Gods, we should make efforts to have a name in Sanskrit or have a 'Sanatani' name. Our intention is not to make it as Hindus versus Muslims," he said.

He also said the first 'Amrit Snaan' of this Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday will begin at 5.30 am.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
