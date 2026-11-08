Ancient curse: Why Diwali haunts this Himachal village

Discover the intriguing century-old tradition of Sammoo village in Himachal Pradesh, where residents have abstained from Diwali celebrations due to a deeply rooted belief in an ancient curse.

IMAGE: People throng the market to shop for ritual materials during the festive season, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sammoo village in Himachal Pradesh has not celebrated Diwali for over 100 years due to a belief in a curse.

The tradition stems from a woman who committed 'sati' generations ago and allegedly cursed the village, leading to fears of misfortune.

Villagers believe that celebrating Diwali invites calamities such as fires, disasters, or untimely deaths, with some residents citing past incidents.

Despite attempts to 'lift the curse' through rituals, the tradition persists, with residents refraining from fireworks, special dishes, and often staying indoors on Diwali.

Children grow up knowing about the curse, and elders express sorrow over the lost festive joy, sometimes travelling to nearby villages to witness celebrations.

Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across India on Sunday, as homes and streets lit up with lamps, candles and colourful lights.

But in Himachal's Sammoo village, the festive excitement was missing.

For over 100 years, residents have refrained from celebrating the festival of lights, a tradition they attribute to a longstanding curse that, according to local belief, hangs over the village.

The Century-Old Curse

A village elder who has seen more than 72 Diwalis pass without celebration said the villagers have little reason to prepare for the festival.

He said that whenever someone tries to celebrate Diwali, misfortune or loss strikes the village.

Over generations, this belief has taken deep root, leaving villagers convinced that celebrating Diwali could invite calamities ranging from fires and disasters to untimely deaths.

Savitri Devi, an elderly resident of the village, said, "This tradition is very old. Generations have come and gone, but no one has celebrated Diwali here. A woman from our village committed sati and cursed that Diwali would never be celebrated here. Even today, the fear is so deeply rooted that people refrain from celebrating the festival."

Sati was a historical practice in which a widow immolated herself on her deceased husband's funeral pyre. The practice was subsequently outlawed.

Fear Of Misfortune And Tradition

Sachin, a resident, said, "No one cooks special food on Diwali here. If someone tries, something bad happens. There was a time when someone died unexpectedly. Only then do we light lamps in our homes."

Sammoo is about 25 kilometres from the Hamirpur district headquarters.

While residents may light lamps, they set off no fireworks and prepare no festive dishes in the village on Diwali.

Locals claim that despite attempts to 'lift the curse' through rituals, the tradition persists. Many residents remain indoors on Diwali.

Attempts To Break The Cycle

Ram Singh, a resident, said, "No one makes preparations for Diwali because celebrating it is taboo here. Attempts to break the tradition have often ended in mishaps, including fires and deaths. As a result, no one dares to celebrate Diwali."

Children grow up knowing Diwali is not celebrated because of the woman's curse.

Anita, a villager, said, "We haven't celebrated Diwali for years. Elders insist it brings disaster if anyone celebrates."

An older person, Raghuveer Singh Rangra, expressed sorrow at the lost tradition.

"We feel the joy of Diwali, but cannot celebrate. No decorations, no lights. It has been over 100 years, but the curse holds strong."

Vidya Devi, another villager, said, "Every year, when Diwali comes, my heart fills with joy because there are celebrations everywhere. But in our village, no one lights a lamp on this day."

She said that villagers sometimes had to travel to nearby villages to witness how others celebrated Diwali.