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Court Grants Police Custody Of Former Minister In School Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 21:29 IST 2 Minutes Read

Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been granted three days' police custody by a Chennai court in connection with an alleged private schools recognition scam, as authorities aim to unravel the multi-crore money trail.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Chennai court on Monday granted police three days' custody of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
  • The custody is in connection with an alleged private schools recognition scam.
  • The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had sought a 5-day custody to investigate the money trail in the multi-crore scam.
  • The court mandated a medical fitness examination for Poyyamozhi before interrogation and allowed his legal counsel to be present.
  • He must be produced before the court by 5 pm on November 4.

A court here on Monday granted police three days custody of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the alleged private schools recognition scam.

Custody Details And Interrogation Guidelines

The Special Court for Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chennai, granted the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police custody until November 4, which spans across a three-day window from 1 pm today.

 

He must be produced before the court by 5 pm on November 4, the court said.

The CCB had originally sought a 5-day custody to unravel the money trail in the alleged multi-crore scam.

The police was asked to take Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a medical fitness examination before commencing the interrogation.

The medical certificate should be produced when he is returned to the court on Wednesday and the former minister should not be subjected to physical or mental harassment, the court said, allowing his legal counsel to be present during the interrogation.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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