'Anari lag rahi thi': Dharmendra trolls Hema Malini

July 17, 2019 10:50 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor Dharmendra joined those who trolled his wife who had picked up a broom while participating in a cleanliness drive at Parliament on Saturday.

Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether his wife had ever picked up a broom in her life.

"Yes, in films. She looked like a beginner to me too. I helped my mother during my childhood with household chores and I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms," the actor wrote in Hindi.

The 83-year-old actor accompanied his tweet with green leaves emoticons saying "I love cleanliness".

So far his tweet has garnered over 500 likes and he has been praised by Twitteratis for his honesty.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star said that people should praise the noble message of cleanliness propagated by his wife and try to imbibe it in their lives too.

"Ek paigam toh hai. Keep your Country Clean. Hema ke paigan par amal karo. My humble request to you all, feel from your soul for our New India," he tweeted.

However, earlier on Wedesday , the actor wrote on Twitter that he will "never speak about broom".

Several BJP MPs, including the actor-turned-politician were seen sweeping the area outside the Parliament building on Saturday.

However, a short video of Hema cleaning a road inside the complex came in for severe criticism as the broom of the Mathura MP was not even touching the ground as she swept.