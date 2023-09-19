News
Anantnag op over after 7 days, LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed

Anantnag op over after 7 days, LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2023 15:59 IST
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan was among the two terrorists killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district that ended after seven days, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel during the operation in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district. Photograph: ANI Photo

Four security personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, lost their lives in the gunfight, which Kumar said is over.

 

"Till now, LeT commander Uzair Khan's body has been recovered. The dead body of another terrorist is visible, but it has not been possible to retrieve it yet," the ADGP told reporters in Anantnag.

He said the gunfight, which began in the Gadole forest area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday last week, is over, but the search operation will continue.

"There is a huge area that remains to be searched. There can be a lot of unexploded shells which will be recovered and destroyed. We appeal to the people not to go to the area," he added.

The ADGP said security forces had reports that two to three terrorists were there. "There is a possibility that the third dead body may be somewhere. It will be known after the search is complete," Kumar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
