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How An AMU Clerk Posed As Gangster To Extort Rs 2 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 17:56 IST

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Aligarh police have arrested an Aligarh Muslim University clerk for an elaborate Rs 2 crore extortion scheme, where he impersonated jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to threaten prominent individuals for protection money via cryptocurrency.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An Aligarh Muslim University clerk, Hashmat Hussain, was arrested for attempting to extort Rs 2 crore.
  • Hussain posed as jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sending threatening letters to AMU officials, a jeweller, and a medical professional.
  • He demanded protection money through Bitcoin or QR code, targeting individuals based on their financial status.
  • Police identified Hussain through CCTV footage from a Delhi post office after victims reported the threats.
  • Hussain confessed to the plot, driven by a personal debt of approximately Rs 1 crore.

Police have arrested a lower division clerk at the Aligarh Muslim University for posing as jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money to the tune of Rs 2 crore from unsuspecting individuals, officials said on Monday.

AMU Clerk's Extortion Plot Uncovered

According to police, Hashmat Hussain sent letters to top Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) officials, a leading jeweller in the city and a member of the medical fraternity, threatening them to pay him protection money through Bitcoin/QR code or face the consequences.

 

SSP Neeraj Kumar told reporters that in all, eight persons received the letters on Saturday. Out of these, two, including a leading jeweller, reported the matter to police on Saturday night following which a team was sent to the General Post Office in Delhi from where the letters were sent via speed post, the officer said.

With the help of CCTV camera footage provided by the post office staff, police identified Hussain as the suspect, who broke down during interrogation and confessed to hatching a plot to extort Rs 2 crore, as he was facing a debt of about Rs 1 crore, the SSP said.

The targets included the controller of admissions and examinations at the AMU, a jeweller, and a senior consultant at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital affiliated to the AMU. Police said Hussain carefully selected his targets after collecting detailed information about their financial status and family.

The accused has been booked under Section 308(2) (extortion) of the BNS, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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