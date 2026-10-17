Amritsar's Langur Mela Draws Hanuman Devotees

Glimpses of the annual Langur Mela at the Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar, where children dressed as Lord Hanuman and his langur sena offer prayers.
The festival, observed on October 16, saw families participate in rituals and devotees carry Lord Hanuman's idol in a palanquin.
Key Points
- The annual Langur Mela is observed at the Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar, drawing devotees and families for religious rituals.
- Children dress as Lord Hanuman and members of his langur sena as part of the festival's devotional traditions.
- Families participate in temple rituals, while devotees carry an idol of Lord Hanuman in a palanquin outside the temple.
Children Join Hanuman's Sena
A Young Devotee Dresses as Hanuman
Families Perform Traditional Rituals
Devotees Carry Hanuman's Palanquin
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff