Amritsar's Langur Mela Draws Hanuman Devotees

Glimpses of the annual Langur Mela at the Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar, where children dressed as Lord Hanuman and his langur sena offer prayers.

The festival, observed on October 16, saw families participate in rituals and devotees carry Lord Hanuman's idol in a palanquin.

IMAGE: A young child dressed as a member of Lord Hanuman's sena visits the Bada Hanuman Mandir to pay obeisance during the annual Langur Mela in Amritsar on Friday, October 16, 2026. All photographs: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The annual Langur Mela is observed at the Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar, drawing devotees and families for religious rituals.

Children dress as Lord Hanuman and members of his langur sena as part of the festival's devotional traditions.

Families participate in temple rituals, while devotees carry an idol of Lord Hanuman in a palanquin outside the temple.

Children Join Hanuman's Sena

IMAGE: A young child dressed as a member of Lord Hanuman's sena pays obeisance at the Bada Hanuman Mandir.

A Young Devotee Dresses as Hanuman

IMAGE: A young child dressed as Lord Hanuman enacts the mythological episode in which Hanuman opens his chest to reveal Lord Rama and Goddess Sita residing in his heart.

Families Perform Traditional Rituals

IMAGE: A young child dressed as Lord Hanuman clings to his mother as they arrive to participate in the annual Langur Mela.

Devotees Carry Hanuman's Palanquin

IMAGE: Devotees carry a palanquin containing an idol of Lord Hanuman outside the Bada Hanuman Mandir.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff