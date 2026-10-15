Major Arms And Explosives Smuggling Module Busted In Amritsar

Amritsar police have successfully dismantled a significant cross-border arms and explosives smuggling module, leading to five arrests and the recovery of sophisticated weaponry, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal arms trade in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Amritsar police busted a cross-border arms and explosives smuggling module, arresting five individuals.

The arrested include Gurpreet Singh, his son Jaskaran Singh, and associates Veenu, Amritpal Singh, and Gaurav Masih.

Authorities recovered one .30 bore assault rifle, two hand grenades, 13 foreign-made pistols (including 9mm Glocks), and 25 live cartridges.

The module was reportedly in contact with a foreign-based smuggler, using drone-dropped consignments from across the border.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Thursday.

Police in Amritsar have busted a cross-border arms and explosives smuggling module with the arrest of five individuals, including a man and his son, and recovered one .30 bore assault rifle, two hand grenades and 13 foreign-made sophisticated pistols from their possession.

Key Arrests And Recoveries

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his son Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Ballarwal village in Ajnala, Amritsar, and their associates - Veenu, Amritpal Singh and Gaurav Masih, all from Batala, according to an official statement.

The recovered pistols include four 9mm Glocks and nine .30 bore pistols along with 25 live cartridges, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Apart from recovering arms and explosives, Amritsar police's Counter Intelligence (CI) teams have also impounded their two motorcycles being used in the logistics movement of the consignments, he said.

Unravelling The Smuggling Network

Yadav said that CI Amritsar received inputs that father-son duo of Gurpreet Singh and Jaskaran Singh were in constant touch with a foreign-based smuggler and have been retrieving drone-dropped consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives from across the border for the purpose of supplying them further through operatives identified as Veenu, Amritpal Singh, and Gaurav Masih.

The input specifically revealed that Gurpreet and Jaskaran were supposed to meet their associates Veenu, Amritpal and Gaurav near Teri village in Ajnala to deliver the arms and explosives consignment, he said.

The CI Amritsar teams then raided the designated location and apprehended all five accused on the spot along with the arms and explosives consignment.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has indicated the foreign-based smuggler was using encrypted communication platforms to coordinate movements and evade police detection. Further investigation is underway to trace the smuggling network, establish its backward and forward linkages, and identify all those involved, he added.

An FIR under the provisions of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar on Thursday.