Amritpal suspected to be in Delhi, disguised as a 'sadhu'

Amid the ongoing manhunt for fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, teams of Delhi Police and Punjab Police on Friday launched a search operation in Delhi and its border in view of the possibility of his entering the national capital.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel patrol the street during a hunt for 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Delhi Police sources on Friday said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit 'Waris Punjab De' is suspected to have left for Delhi.

According to sources, Delhi Police and Punjab Police were conducting a search operation in Delhi and its borders after receiving intelligence inputs of a sighting of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal.

Intelligence inputs suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu.

Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal Singh, said sources.

The Punjab Police expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus.

Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements.

An alert has also been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility of Amritpal Singh entering the state.

"An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state as a precaution in view of the possibility of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh entering the state," Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said told ANI.

He said that the police are conducting intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and in other areas.

Significantly, all three districts of the state have been affected by terrorism in the 90s, he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab Police released as many as 44 persons, who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state.