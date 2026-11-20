Jailed Punjab MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh has been granted court permission to attend his grandmother's cremation, highlighting the legal complexities surrounding high-profile detainees and their personal rights.

IMAGE: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh was flown to New Delhi on Friday from Dibrugarh to attend his grandmother's cremation in Punjab.

Singh, incarcerated since 2023, received court permission on humanitarian grounds for the visit, remaining in custody throughout.

He is scheduled to travel to Punjab tomorrow and will be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday, November 22.

The court also allowed Singh to attend his grandmother's ash collection on November 22 and the 'bhog' ceremony the next day via video conferencing due to law and order concerns.

Singh, who won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections from jail, will bear the expenses for his transportation and security.

Jailed Punjab MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Friday flown to New Delhi from Assam's Dibrugarh town under tight security on court-granted permission to attend his grandmother's cremation at his native village in the northern state.

A team of Punjab Police, led by a deputy commissioner-level officer, took custody of Singh, who has been incarcerated here since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case, to facilitate his visit as per a court order.

Court Grants Humanitarian Parole

The 'Waris Punjab de' chief's lawyer, Jasbir Kaur, told reporters in Dibrugarh that Singh will be brought back to the Dibrugarh central jail on Sunday.

"He has been taken to Delhi today under tight security. He is scheduled to travel to Punjab tomorrow to attend his grandmother's cremation. As per the arrangements, he will be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on November 22," Kaur said.

She said the family had been waiting for Singh to participate in the final rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, who had passed away on November 8 at the age of 84.

Singh was transported to Dibrugarh airport, located around 15 km from the jail, in a seven-vehicle convoy, from where he was flown to the national capital.

He was able to go to Punjab following a fresh order issued by a court there on November 17, after an earlier arrangement for a November 14 visit could not be implemented due to logistical difficulties, including the unavailability of suitable flights and transportation facilities between Dibrugarh and Amritsar.

Logistical Challenges And Court Directives

An additional sessions judge in Amritsar had directed the Punjab government to ensure Singh's presence at his village, Jallupur Khera, for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm on November 21. The court granted permission on humanitarian grounds, making it clear that he would remain in custody throughout the visit.

The court also allowed Singh to attend the collection of his grandmother's ashes on November 22 and the subsequent 'bhog' ceremony the next day via video conferencing, citing law and order concerns about his physical participation.

The expenses for his transportation and security are to be borne by Singh, with the court directing the authorities to ensure that the charges remain reasonable.

Amritpal Singh's Legal History And Political Career

Singh was first taken into custody on April 23, 2023, from Punjab's Moga district, nearly two months after the Ajnala police station attack in the state.

Twelve other cases are pending against Singh and his supporters across Amritsar (Rural), Jalandhar, and Moga, linked to incidents of violence and intimidation.

He is also named as the alleged main conspirator in the murder of social media influencer Gurpreet Singh, alias Hari Nau, who was shot dead in Kotkapura on October 9, 2024, while returning home from a village gurdwara.

He was also detained under the National Security Act during his custody in Dibrugarh.

Singh had won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections as an Independent candidate while incarcerated in Dibrugarh Jail. He was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024, after he was granted leave to visit Delhi for four days.

It was the only time he attended Parliament. Two subsequent pleas seeking permission to attend parliamentary sessions were rejected by the High Court, with the Punjab government consistently flagging law-and-order concerns.