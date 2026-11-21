Newly elected MP Amritpal Singh, currently incarcerated, was granted temporary release under stringent security to attend his grandmother's cremation in his native Punjab village, highlighting the complex legal and political landscape surrounding his detention.

IMAGE: Police take Punjab MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh to Amritsar, Punjab, November 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amritpal Singh, an MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief, was flown to Amritsar on Saturday morning to attend his grandmother's cremation.

An Amritsar court granted Singh three hours on November 21 to attend the cremation in his native village, Jallupur Khera.

Singh has been incarcerated since 2023 in Dibrugarh jail following his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) for a police station attack case.

Elaborate security arrangements, including barricades and force deployment, were made by Punjab Police in and around Jallupur Khera village for the event.

Singh's grandmother, Charan Kaur, passed away on November 8, with the family deferring the cremation until Singh could attend.

Punjab MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was on Saturday morning flown to Amritsar from New Delhi under tight security arrangements. A court in Amritsar has granted him permission to attend his grandmother's cremation at his native village, Jallupur Khera, in Amritsar. On Friday, the MP was brought from Assam's Dibrugarh town to Delhi.

Court Grants Temporary Release

A five-member Punjab Police team on Friday took custody of the 33-year-old MP, who had been lodged in a Dibrugarh jail since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case.

The court on Tuesday granted Singh permission to attend the cremation for three hours on November 21. It directed the Punjab government to ensure Singh's physical presence at Jallupur Khera village from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday, subject to conditions laid down in its November 13 order.

Elaborate Security For Cremation

Punjab Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around Jallupur Khera village. Sufficient force has been deployed to maintain law and order, a senior police officer said.

Singh returns to Punjab after more than three and a half years, which he spent in a Dibrugarh jail.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhri said the MP will be allowed to attend the cremation from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Singh will first be taken to his residence and from there he will be brought to the cremation ground, he further said.

Arrangements have been made over eight acres of land for cremation and accommodating a large number of attendees. Parking space has been created at four locations, besides arrangements for 'langar' for the gathering.

Barricades have been erected around the cremation site to regulate the movement of people. People have started arriving at the cremation venue on Saturday morning, Padhri said.

Family Awaits Last Rites

Singh's grandmother, Charan Kaur (84), died on November 8 following a prolonged illness. The Khadoor Sahib MP was granted a three-hour permission on November 14, but could not be brought to Punjab as authorities expressed their inability to make arrangements at such short notice. His legal team subsequently moved a fresh plea.

Kaur's remains have been kept in Jallupur Khera village, with the family deferring the cremation until Singh could attend the last rites.

The family has scheduled the cremation for November 21, the collection of ashes for November 22 and the 'bhog' ceremony for November 23.

Amritpal Singh's Legal And Political Journey

Singh has been incarcerated since 2023 in connection with a police station attack case.

On February 23, 2023, Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, stormed Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar and clashed with police while trying to secure the release of his aides detained there.

He was arrested on April 23, 2023, following a month-long manhunt and subsequently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

After his detention under the NSA ended on April 22 this year, he was arrested again on April 23 and lodged in the Dibrugarh jail.

Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate and won from Khadoor Sahib.