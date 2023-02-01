'Amrit Kaal for Modi, not for common people': Oppn on Budget 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim about doubling of per capita income since 2014, saying it is ‘Amrit Kaal' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not for the common people of the country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Union Budget 2023-24 being presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photograph: TV grab

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi dispensation so far, the finance minister in her budget speech said the government's efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity.

The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh, she added.

“Neither did the MSP of crops increase nor did the youth get employment. But this is Amrit Kaal for Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying per capita income has doubled,” AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party's national spokesperson, said in a series of tweets in Hindi, wondering “whose income” doubled.

The AAP leader said the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented by the finance minister in Parliament, does not have any provision for the country's farmers, soldiers and youth.

“No provision for anyone in the budget. Common people are longing for Amrit (nectar) in the Amrit Kaal,” Singh said.

Latching on to the finance minister's proposal that 50 additional airports will be revived, the AAP MP took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi ji will build 50 new airports. Who will get them?” Singh said in a tweet.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha termed the budget "most lacklustre" and said it is bereft of "any effort or serious application of mind".

"It sounded like a budget presented by a minority government with its hands tied rather than a government with a brute majority," he tweeted.

The Modi government is focused more on "retaining power than wielding it for the common good," Chadha alleged.

Hitting out at the government, the Congress said the actual expenditure was substantially lower than budgeted last year, and alleged that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of headline management -- "over promise, under deliver".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said last year's budget drew applause for allocation towards agriculture, health, education, MGNREGA and welfare of SCs, but "today the reality is evident".

"Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi's OPUD strategy of headline management "Over Promise, Under Deliver," he said in a tweet.

Terming the Union Budget "anti-people", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it will deprive the poor.

Addressing a government function, she claimed that the changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone.

"This Union Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, anti-people and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country's unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," she said.

"The changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone. There is no ray of hope in this Budget -- it is a dark dark budget. Give me half an hour and I will show you how to prepare a Budget for the poor," she added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has given "nirasha" (despair) instead of "asha" (hope) to people of the country.

He also claimed that the budget further increases inflation and unemployment.

"The BJP is completing a decade of its budgets, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now?" Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

"The BJP's budget further increases inflation and unemployment. It does not give 'asha' but 'nirasha' to farmers, labourers, youth, women, professionals and the business class. This budget is for the benefit of a few rich people," he added.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the Union Budget is not people-friendly as it has been prepared keeping in mind the interests of a few businessmen,

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the same as the ones presented by the BJP-led government over the last eight-nine years.

"Taxes have increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes or subsidies. Taxes are being amassed for their crony capitalists. The taxes imposed should have benefitted the people, but they have broken their backs.

"Rather than benefitting people, welfare schemes and subsidies are being done away with. The situation in the country is such that those who had risen above the poverty line have again fallen below it," Mufti said.

She alleged that the budget has been prepared for "a few businessmen". "This is not for the people of India, not for the poor," the former Union minister said.

"This is not a people-friendly budget. The taxes have been increased, the GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been increased. Money will be taken out of the pockets of the poor and it will go to big businessmen," Mufti said.