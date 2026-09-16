Amitabh Bachchan to build dharamshala in Ayodhya, named after father

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to enhance pilgrim facilities in Ayodhya with a proposed dharamshala, named after his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, that will offer accommodation for devotees.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan has submitted plans for a dharamshala in Ayodhya.

The facility will be named after his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

It is expected to feature over 20 rooms, offering accommodation for devotees.

The proposal is currently under review by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

The dharamshala aims to provide organised facilities for pilgrims visiting Ayodhya.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has submitted a building plan to the Ayodhya Development Authority for a proposed dharamshala in the temple town, which will be named after his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, officials said.

Ayodhya Development Authority vice chairman Anurag Jain on Tuesday said the proposed facility, which is likely to have more than 20 rooms, would provide accommodation and other organised facilities to devotees visiting Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

New Accommodation For Ayodhya Devotees

"Renowned people from across the country have contributed to the grand form that Ayodhya is taking. In this sequence, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan has also applied for the map of a dharamshala, which will have more than 20 rooms," Jain told reporters.

He said the proposal has been published in newspapers inviting objections, if any.

"Once the stipulated period is over, it will be examined, and approval will be granted as per rules," Jain said.

The proposed dharamshala is being planned on a plot of land purchased by Bachchan in Ayodhya.

Jain said the facility would help provide well-organised accommodation to devotees travelling to Ayodhya from distant places.