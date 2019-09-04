Amit Shah undergoes neck surgery, discharged

September 04, 2019 18:53 IST

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent a minor surgery for removal of 'lipoma on the back of his neck' at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, the party said.

He was later discharged, the BJP's central media department said in a statement.

Earlier, local BJP leaders claimed Shah visited the hospital for some health check up, but later the party said he underwent a 'minor surgery'.

'Shah was admitted to K D Hospital in Ahmedabad around 9 am. He was successfully operated for lipoma at the back side of neck under local anesthesia. After this minor surgery, he has been discharged,' the party statement said.

Following his discharge around 12.30 pm, the senior BJP leader went to his residence located on SG Highway in the city, sources said.

Shah, who landed at the city airport on Tuesday night, is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

He is expected to leave for Delhi tomorrow.