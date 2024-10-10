News
Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata's funeral in Mumbai

Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata's funeral in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 10, 2024 10:00 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday, sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah shakes hand with Tata group chairman Ratan Tata during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Indian Institute of Skills development at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on January 15, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India, they added.

The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

 

In a message, Shah said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the "legendary industrialist and true nationalist".

He said Tata selflessly dedicated his life to the development of the nation.

"Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me," he added.

The home minister said Tata's commitment to the welfare of the country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams.

"Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

The Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the mortal remains of Tata.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respects.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
